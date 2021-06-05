Government promises to speed up vaccination against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – A total of 700,000 doses against covid-19 were applied across the country in May. A month earlier, health centers had applied 565,000 doses.

For the Minister of Communication, Agustín Castro, these figures show that the speed of the vaccination process is increasing.

At a press conference on June 4, the minister reiterated the Government’s interest in speeding up this process. He reported, again, on the US$80 million loan that the country recently acquired to finance the purchase of more vaccines.

This credit must go through the Legislative Assembly, explained Castro, who also confirmed that the country this week exceeded the coverage expected to reach the end of June.

According to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), in its latest report of June 1, 1,658,684 people are vaccinated, with one or both doses (1,012,339 with the first dose and 646,346 with the second).

The speed of vaccination will increase even more, Castro promises, since 204,000 more doses from AstraZeneca are scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

“The figure will grow progressively. We have reached 32 doses per 100 inhabitants. The region with the most is the Central Sur, and the one that closes is the Huetar Atlántica, with 28 (doses placed) per 100 inhabitants. We hope that this week they all pass the rate of 30 doses per 100,″ said Castro.

For his part, Sigifredo Pérez, director of Risk Management, of the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention (CNE), confirmed the trend in the decline in the reproduction rate.

“We can visualize that the measures adopted in recent weeks are beginning to reflect an impact. However, it is important to mention that the stress to which our hospital system is subjected continues,” clarified Pérez.

On Friday, June 4, the Ministry of Health reported 1,346 people in hospital, of which 520 are in ICU.

The peak (so far) in hospitalizations occurred on Tuesday, May 25, when 1,482 people were in hospital, of which 545 in ICU.

The Covid-19 contagion rate in Costa Rica continues to decline gradually. This week the

Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH) reported a rate of 0.93, that is 100 people would infect 93.