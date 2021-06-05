Saturday 5 June 2021
UK adds seven countries to travel “red list”, including Costa Rica

Costa Rica, currently on the amber list, will move to red list on Tuesday 8 June.

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Britain added seven countries, including Costa Rica, to its “red list” of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England on Thursday, in a review that also saw Portugal move from “green” to “amber”.

No countries were added to the quarantine-free green list.

Costa Rica, currently on the amber list, will move to red list 0300 GMT, Tuesday 8 June. If you arrive in England after then you need to follow the red list rules.

The other countries added to the “red list” on June 8 are: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Red list Latin American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica (June 8), Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Click here for ALL the countries on the “red list”.

The UK is asking its citizens not to travel to red list countries or territories.

What you must do when you arrive in England from abroad depends on where you have been in the 10 days before you arrive.

Red list countries

What you must do if you have been in a country or territory, such as Costa Rica, on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England.

If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK.

Before you travel to England you must:

  • take a COVID-19 test
  • book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests
  • complete a passenger locator form

On arrival in England, you must quarantine in a managed hotel, including 2 COVID-19 tests.

 

