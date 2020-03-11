The alert at the Alajuela hospital and the closure of 4 public schools in Desamparados had as a starting point: a beloved official of the medical center.

While the Ministry of Health and the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) prepared the ground so that the eventual arrival of the coronavirus to Costa Rica did not hit hard, one of its officials became the main source of the virus that has us all on alert.

A 54-year-old man, a San Rafael de Alajuela Hospital official, had direct contact with five of the 13 confirmed cases and 165 of the 179 suspected cases that are currently being analyzed at the Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza en Nutrición y Salud (Inciensa) – Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health

This was reported by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, on Tuesday.

Those 165 people with suspicion of being infected are employed at the Alajuela hospital

“The number of suspicious cases that this 54-year-old man has generated has been very high,” said Daniel Salas

A teacher at the El Porvenir de Desamparados school was in contact with the CCSS worker and through her, the affectation has been made to the other two centers where her children study, the two minors confirmed with COVID-19.

“We know that he visited the Panama airport during the incubation period and that he went to meet an aunt who came from Cuba, but it is not known exactly where he got the virus.

“The samples of three Japanese from a group of thirteen who were in the northern zone are being analyzed. The other (ten) visitors have no symptoms,” said Minister Salas.

Of the 13 confirmed cases, only the CCSS official and his 73-year-old aunt are in hospital, the rest are being kept isolated in their homes,

Everyone, except the official, is stable.