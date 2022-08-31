Wednesday 31 August 2022
type here...
Search

Heavier than normal rains expected for September and October

Heavier than normal rains are expected for the end of this rainy season

RedaqtedWeather
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Recreational cannabis offers “a world of opportunities” in tourism, employment, investment and health for Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - If Costa Rica decriminalizes recreational cannabis, it...
Read more

Heavier than normal rains expected for September and October

QCOSTARICA - The months of September and October are...
Read more

Dekra’s election as operator of the RTV is appealed

QCOSTARICA - The Office of the Comptroller General of...
Read more

Ligia Madrigal will try to become the first Costa Rican to reach the top of Mount Everest

QCOSTARICA - Athlete Ligia Madrigal hopes to become the...
Read more

Young woman and friends assaulted in Santa Ana wind farm

QCOSTARICA (La Nacion) Amanda Castro and her friends decided...
Read more

Panama’s Border Crisis and U.S. Immigration Policy

Q REPORTS (American Affairs) Every night inside the chain...
Read more

Daniel Ortega orders to start with the creation of nuclear facilities in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega decreed this August 29...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢646.07 Buy

¢653.86 Sell

31 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The months of September and October are the rainiest months of the rainy season. This year, it is expected that the rains will be far more intense than normal, mainly due to an above normal Atlantic hurricane season.

For this, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – is called on the population to take the necessary precautions in the face of the risk of floods and landslides.

This week, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), will be a taste of what is to follow in the coming weeks, forecasting that “the climatic variability in the country in the next three months will be strongly modulated by La Niña, with a warm but close to normal condition in the Caribbean Sea, while rainy conditions above normal are expected in the Pacific Slope, Central Valley and North Zone”.

- Advertisement -

Lidier Esquivel, head of the CNE’s Research and Risk Analysis Unit, explained that some of b between 14 and 20 named storms forecast by the United States National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), cyclones can approach Costa Rica, with serious risk of a direct impact, although the possible damage from an indirect blow cannot be taken lightly.

Read more: Tropical Storm Bonnie makes landfall near Nicaragua – Costa Rica Border

Earlier this rainy season, Tropical Storm Bonnie hit the country despite the less of an impact than expected, nearly 3,500 people were evacuated to shelters in the northern area of the country.

Lest we cannot forget Hurricane Otto in November 2016 and Tropical Storm Nate in October 2017, natural disasters never seen before in Costa Rica.

The hurricane season formally begins in June and ends on November 30; however, meteorologists have noted that in recent years the season starts earlier and tends to end later.

“The CNE carries out the maintenance and supply of the 82 municipal and regional warehouses located in Osa, Cañas, San Carlos and Parrita, providing them with sufficient supplies such as foams, food rations, blankets and other equipment depending on the area such as boats and electric saws,” indicated the institution.

- Advertisement -

In the next couple of months, people mainly in the Pacific and Central Valley should be attentive to rivers, streams, sewage overflows, and landslides and heed to the recommendations of the local municipal emergency committees, especially if there is a call to evacuate.

“When they occur (the evacuation calls) it is because there is indeed a risk situation that can directly affect you, your family or your friends,” Esquivel told La Nacion.

According to Esquivel, so far this 2022, there have been 2,868 flood incidents, the majority (251) in the canton of Quepos, followed by San Carlos, with 240 reports.

- Advertisement -

The IMN weather forecast for today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022:

“A typical rainy season day is anticipated for this Wednesday with hot conditions in the morning and downpours in the afternoon. In the early morning and morning, a slightly to partially cloudy sky is projected with possible rains in coastal sectors of the South Pacific and South Caribbean. In the afternoon scattered showers with storms are anticipated in the Central Valley, Pacific slope and mountains of the Caribbean and North Zone. Rainfall in the Pacific can extend into the early hours of the night.”

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDekra’s election as operator of the RTV is appealed
Next articleRecreational cannabis offers “a world of opportunities” in tourism, employment, investment and health for Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tropical Storm Bonnie caused little damage

QCOSTARICA - Tropical Storm Bonnie had a fast displacement speed.  With...
Read more

Police will care for houses of people who moved to shelters due to the tropical storm

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) assured that it...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Economy

Nine out of ten companies do not plan lay offs, survey

QCOSTARICA - Nine out of ten companies do not...
Dollar Exchange

Decline of dollar exchange stopped!?

QCOSTARICA - In the past few weeks, the dollar...
Paying the bills