Sunday, 17 May 2020
TravelTourism

The Tarcoles Spa, Where Social Distancing Is Recommended!

Thre is no quarantine at the 'crocodile bridge', visit again today

Rico
By Rico
46
Modified date:

The Tarcoles river spa is open and free to anyone who stops by. No quarantine here, but social distancing must definitely be respected if you’re not a croc.

The experience is unforgettable. Stopping to see the crocodiles at the “crocodile bridge” is one of the most anticipated activities of foreign tourists traveling through the central Pacific coast.

- paying the bills -

Maybe a return visit is in order?

Photo from Manuel Acosta Mendez posted on Facebook.

 

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCoronavirus in Costa Rica: Infected now 853; 36 truckers with covid-19 stopped at the border
Next article“Historic” the number of seized license plates
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tourists recognize the danger to see crocodiles on Tarcoles bridge

News Rico -
Tourists who stop to see the crocodiles on the bridge over...
Read more

Tarcoles Ferry, Before The Famous “Crocodile Bridge”

Pura Vida Rico -
Historical photos of Rio Tarcoles....today, its known as the famous "crocodile...
Read more

MOST READ

Colombia

Avianca Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in US

Q24N -
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA – Avianca, the second-largest airline in Latin America, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Sunday to reorganize its debt...
Read more
Pura Vida

A day in Costa Rica in 2040

Q Costa Rica -
The clock strikes 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2040. The streets dawn desolate as a result of the celebrations of the night of...
Expat Focus

“Costa Rica Rediscovered…”

Randy Berg -
My name is Randy Berg and the past few months I have had a few postings here… until recently. And we all know what...
Health

Salud will not allow “disinfection tunnels” in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health has said it will not allow the use of "disinfection tunnels" in Costa Rica, a system activated by sensors...
Travel

Costa Rica ranks as the ideal post Coronavirus destination

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica would be one of the best destinations to visit post-covid-19, thanks to the successful management of the pandemic and a robust...
Crime

Suspected killers lived with the bodies of their victims for 3 days before burning them

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) James Allen Honer and Bianca Mena Sibaja (30) had been living together for more than a year, before their charred bodies were discovered...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA