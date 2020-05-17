The Tarcoles Spa, Where Social Distancing Is Recommended!

The Tarcoles river spa is open and free to anyone who stops by. No quarantine here, but social distancing must definitely be respected if you’re not a croc.

The experience is unforgettable. Stopping to see the crocodiles at the “crocodile bridge” is one of the most anticipated activities of foreign tourists traveling through the central Pacific coast.

- paying the bills -

Maybe a return visit is in order?

Photo from Manuel Acosta Mendez posted on Facebook.

- paying the bills -