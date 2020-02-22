Massachusetts-based medical device manufacturer Hologic, Inc. on Tuesday (February 18) inaugurated its 32-employee financial services center in Costa Rica, expanding the company’s presence in the Central American country.

The service center has been in operation since June 2019 in the Coyol Free Trade Zone in Alajuela, Costa Rica, but Hologic didn’t have the formal launch of its operations until Tuesday. The facility will provide support for Hologic’s U.S. and Canadian operations, and the company expects to hire more employees for the facility, reports WBJ.

The financial center is in the same manufacturing plant Hologic has been operating in Costa Rica since 2008, where it makes devices for gynecological health and early breast cancer diagnosis. It is the company’s only Latin American location. In total, Hologic has more than 700 employees in the country.

Life sciences is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the Costa Rican economy, according to Hologic. In 2018, Costa Rican life sciences exports totaled US$3.3 billion, a 17.7% increase over 2017. More than 70 life sciences companies have a location in Costa Rica.