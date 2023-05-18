Thursday 18 May 2023
Medical devices and fresh fruits boosted Costa Rica exports

Exports
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Medical devices and fresh fruits boosted Costa Rica’s exports during the first quarter of the year, as confirmed by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censo (INEC). – National Institute of Statistics and Census.

During this period, the country’s exports reached US$4.76 billion, while imports represented US$6.5 billion.

The main trading partner of Costa Rica, for merchandise imports and exports, is the United States, with more than 40% of the value of the first quarter. Others include the Netherlands, Panama, Hong Kong and Nicaragua.

In Costa Rica exports account for around 40% of GDP.

The top imports of Costa Rica are refined petroleum, broadcasting equipment, Cars, and integrated circuits.

 

