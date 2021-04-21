Wednesday 21 April 2021
Central America Honduras

Honduras makes “historic” purchase of bananas from Costa Rica

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – For the first time in its history, Honduras had to import bananas, after IOTA and ETA hurricanes destroyed a large part of the plantations at the end of last year.

Therefore, to supply the local market, the country decided to turn to Costa Rica, as reported last week various Honduran media such as La Tribuna and Tiempo.

According to the headline, these natural disasters destroyed 40% of last year’s production.

Neither the amount of product that our country sold to the Central American nation nor the date when the sale was made was disclosed.

Hurricane impact on catracha production

After the devastating passage of the hurricanes, the price of plantain and bananas rose four or five times compared to last year, according to Tiempo on April 8.

“We have to see how to strengthen these producers, because it affects the entire economic sector. Not only to the final consumer,” stated Mauricio Guevara, the Honduran Minister of Agriculture and Livestock (SAG), according to La Tribuna.

