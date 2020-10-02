Friday, 2 October 2020
Staying at home costs 13% more!

On October 1, the 13% Value Added Tax (Impuesto a Valor Agregado or IVA) in Costa Rica, also includes Netflix and other online services such as Facebook and others.

