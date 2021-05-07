Improvements begin at Quepos airport

QCOSTARICA – With the objective of boosting connectivity, regional tourism and the economic reactivation of the area, work started this Wednesday on the improvements of the Quepos (La Managua) airport.

According to a report by the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT – Costa Rican Tourism Board, this airport is the third most important in the internal connectivity of Costa Rica, for which ¢1.674 billion (US$2.7 million dollars) will be invested in the construction and expansion of the runway.

The works at the aerodrome, though it is commonly referred to as an airport, is expected to be completed in 116 calendar days, in time for the expected “explosion” of American tourists for the second half of 2021

The report released by the ICT indicates that the works include a landing strip with an area for parking Bravo-type aircraft. In addition, work will be carried out to level the security strips, the perimeter fencing and a new rainwater system.

With this improvement, La Managua airport will comply with all the regulations established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in terms of security.

The canton of Quepos and the Central Pacific region in general (the ICT calls it the Central Pacific) are highly visited by tourists, which is why it is estimated that this airport has a high influence on the economy of the area.

The order to start the works was given through a virtual link, with the participation of President, Carlos Alvarado, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Rodolfo Méndez Mata, and Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, as well as the coordinator of the Central Pacific Table, Juan Ramón Rivera.

According to the statistical yearbook of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC), 4,655 arrivals and takeoff operations were recorded at La Managua in 2019, behind Puerto Jiménez (2nd) and Tambor (1st).