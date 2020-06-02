Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Italian President Sergio Mattarella warns that the coronavirus crisis “is not over”

Also, the president said he was "proud" of his country and highlighted the "moral unity" of Italians against the virus, which he called an "invisible enemy."

(QCOSTARICA) The crisis of the new coronavirus in Italy “has not ended,” Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who praised the “unity” of his country in the face of the pandemic, warned on Tuesday, June 2, during the national holiday, Festa della Repubblica (Republic Day).

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he was “proud” of his country and highlighted the “moral unity” of Italians against the virus, which he called an “invisible enemy.”

“The crisis is not over and both institutions and citizens will have to face its consequences and traumas,” said Mattarella, who said that the Fiesta de la República is celebrated this year amid “feelings of uncertainty and reasons for hope.”

Likewise, the president said he was “proud” of his country and highlighted the “moral unity” of Italians against the virus, which he called an “invisible enemy.”

More: Controversy in Italy by ‘Coronavirus no longer in Italy’ statement of famous doctor

Still traumatized, but eager to return to normality and relaunch its economy and key tourism sector, Italy has progressively lifted confinement since the beginning of May.

The shops and cafes reopened, as do the vast majority of monuments and historical and tourist sites, such as St. Peter’s Basilica, the Colosseum in Rome, the Tower of Pisa, the cathedrals of Milan and Florence and the Vatican museum.

According to the latest official balance, Italy registers about 33,500 deaths (sixth in the world) in three months of crisis by COVID-19, today apparently controlled.

