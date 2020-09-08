Jaco expected to be raised to Orange alert today

(QOCSTARICA) Jacogarabito.com news reports on its social networks that the district of Jaco, in the canton of Garabito, is expected to be raised to “orange” alert today by authorities given that in recent weeks it has suffered a very high increase week by week of new cases.

The media said it was invited by the Municipality and the CNE to the institutional meeting where the alerts for the cantons are issued.

The district that presents the most cases in the canton is Jacó and has a syndromic alert in recent weeks, that is, the cases attended at the clinic that have caused the saturation of the system.

This orange alert would be for the next 8 days and is reviewed week to week until the situation of the cases is controlled.

“The trend has been upward. Unfortunately, some of us have been responsible, but many companies are not. Let us remember that part of having turned yellow must be the commitment of all to implement very strong measures in business and our particular activity.

Distancing and social bubbles

This past weekend alone there were many reports of houses having parties and nightly activities and many visitors to the beach community are not taking responsibility and do not measure the consequences of their actions.

“This has resulted in no traceability in the cases and even those who have contracted the disease in many cases refuse to give up the links, and this causes more problems,” said the report.

The Cámara de Turismo y Comercio Sostenible del Pacífico Central (Catucoso) says they understand that it is difficult to understand and many also consider all the measures exaggerated, “but we as a chamber continue to insist that we work to be responsible and comply with health measures since it is urgent that we continue working and reactivate the economy”.

“We are going to continue fighting to have the canton open and economically active because only then will we be able to move forward while taking care of ourselves and others,” it added.

The tourism chamber is asking and “demanding” that everyone comply with the protocols and business operators be courteous but demanding with those who visit us.

A number of residents commented on the news, some blaming the permitting people on the beaches past the 2:30 pm curfew, allowing to see the sunset and the multitudes of the GAM (Greater Metropolitan Areas of San Jose) who come and go and without contributing to the local economy.

Among the comments are complaints that shop owners and even supermarkets are not maintaining social distancing, ensuring people are wearing their masks, etc fearing losing tourism dollars that have been absent for months in Jaco.

One commenter said the Jaco clinic is full of people day and night, given that many go about the town as if nothing, people not using the masks correctly. “Blessed all who are immune or immortal,” says CM.

Others are asking for closing the beaches again, end the long lines at the checkouts in the supermarket, that tourists be responsible and more police, especially on weekends.

Two national supermarket chains are being accused of violating distancing and capacity measures and that reports to the Ministry of Health have gone unanswered. “So many have sacrificed so much to keep this virus under control, but…,” writes KF.

Across the country, on the Caribbean side, in the port town of Limon, this past weekend, both the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas and the mayor of Limon denounced the actions of revelers out of control in public areas.