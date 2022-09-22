Thursday 22 September 2022
Jalen Hill dies in Costa Rica

OIJ confirmed identification through DNA analysis

By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill, 22, was confirmed to have died in Costa Rica while visiting the country. His father, George, through social networks, confirmed the death on Tuesday.

UCLA forward Jalen Hill grabs a rebound during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against San Diego on Dec. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. Photo ctpost.com

Hill’s family said in an Instagram post that it learned of his death recently after Hill went missing in Costa Rica, but did not disclose further details.

According to immigration records, Hill entered Costa Rica on April 29, 2022, however, on August 4, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) received a complaint about his disappearance.

Apparently, the last time he had been seen was at the beginning of July, in San Lorenzo de Tarrazú.

The OIJ reported Wednesday afternoon that on August 8 they found a body on El Pito hill, located in Nápoles de Tarrazú, at the intersection between Naranjillo de Tarrazú and Santa Juana de Quepos.

The OIJ reported that “due to the state in which the remains were located, the cause of death is undetermined” and that identification was achieved through DNA analysis.

“Jalen disappeared while he was in Costa Rica and we recently learned of his death,” was part of the heartfelt message Jalen’s father wrote on Instagram.

 

