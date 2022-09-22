Thursday 22 September 2022
When will the vehicular inspections resume?

The Government has not yet signed a contract with the Dekra company to restart the service in Costa Rica

National
Avatar photo
By Rico
When will the vehicular inspections resume?

QCOSTARICA - It is almost the end of September
Passing the blame: "Policia de Transito" for not closing Cambronero

QCOSTARICA - Luis Amador, the Minister of the Obras
Traffic through Cambronero closed until further notice; Ruta 32 may be reopened today

QCOSTARICA - To protect people's safety against landslides, passage
"If you don't pay, your family pays": new repressive pattern of the regime

TODAY NICARAGUA (Confidencial) Between September 4 and 18, the
Costa Rica opens new trade office in London in renewed focus on the UK market

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's trade promotion agency, Procomer, prepares
Latin American migrants in the United States: a tool for political purposes?

Q REPORTS (DW) This week, the governor of the
A mask capable of detecting people infected with coronavirus

Q24N (DW) A team of researchers has designed a
QCOSTARICA – It is almost the end of September and no word yet when the vehicular inspections (RTV) will resume after the government announced on August 24 that the German company, DEKRA, would be in operation within 60 days.

However, almost a month to the day, the Minister of Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT), Luis Amador, confirmed that he has yet to sign the contract with the German company, this due to appeals presented since the announcement.

“We have to define the parts of the appeals and before that, I cannot sign a contract, we are trying to do it at some point during October,” Amador said this week.

According to the Minister, he does not rule out more appeals. “They can come up with a lot of things they want to appeal, so we need all of that to be resolved,” said the Minister.

On July 15, the 20-year contract with the Spanish company Riteve SyC came to end. As per the contract, the stations (land and buildings) and equipment was transferred to the government, which will be at the disposal for use by a new operator.

Contradicting the Minister is the Director of the Consejo de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi) – Road Safety Council (Cosevi), Cindy Coto, who confirmed this Wednesday, there are no pending appeals.

“All the appeals that were filed against the granting of the permit in precarious use have already been duly resolved by the corresponding authorities,” she told El Observador.

However, she did not provide details about the process that follows now and how long it would take to have a firm contract with Dekra for the next two years.

Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Luis Amador, at the Alajuela vehicle inspection station last month
Currently, owners of vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 2, 3 and 4 and that do not have the Riteve sticker prior to July 15 are scrambling for appointments that will begin next week at the only working station to be able to have their vehicles inspected and be able to circulate without risk of being fined.

