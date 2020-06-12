July will be a key month for Costa Rica’s tourism

(QCOSTARICA) July will be a key month for Costa Rica tourism and the revival of the economy due to the total opening of the beaches, the eventual resumption of international flights, and the financial support that will be provided to businessmen in the sector.

That is the opinion of Alberto López, general manager of the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica’s Tourism Board – in an interview with La República.

The expectation is that the relaxation of sanitary measures, as of July 12, will generate more movement towards the tourist areas least impacted by COVID-19.

For that date, the total opening of beaches is expected and more national parks will be included in the list of those that will be able to operate with a capacity of 50%.

On the other hand, tourist entrepreneurs will receive help with guarantees and guarantees provided by the Government through the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (BCIE), which will cover up to 75% of their credits.

This will help improve the image before financial entities of those entrepreneurs who cannot give guarantees to banks to obtain credits.

At the same time, being analyzed is the assistance of up to ¢25 million colones per month, under special conditions, to tourism companies that maintained their payroll during the crisis so that they invest in promotions, protocols, or service improvement, López said.

Tourist transport would also have a relief since it is intended to renegotiate its operating protocols with the Public Transport Council (CTP).

The vehicular restriction would be removed and more flexibility is requested for proof of movement, provided it is for tourism purposes.

As for the revival of international flights, the expectation of the ICT is that they resume in July, while the strategy to attract more airlines continues.

The first of those measures was the reduction in the price of fuel for aircraft.

Another initiative that is being discussed in favor of the tourism sector is to postpone, for a year, the entry into force of 4% of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on tourist services and which is scheduled to take effect starting in July.

MONTH TO BOOST TOURISM

These conditions allow promoting tourism in July: