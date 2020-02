Extending the workday to 12 hours for four days and three days off would help to revive the economy and mitigating the high unemployment rate.

Companies would also benefit from saving resources and being more competitive in a global market that no longer serves time zones, reports La Republica.

The bill, promoted by the Carlos Alvarado administration, the political parties Liberación Nacional (PLN) and Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC) is being discussed in a legislative committee.