Laura Chinchilla: “Without resources not even the Avengers can fix insecurity”

QCOSTARICA – In the last several weeks, former president Laura Chinchilla (2010-2014) has been vocal about the insecurity in Costa Rica and critical of the government of Rodrigo Chaves’ efforts, better yet, lack of, to contain the situation.

On Tuesday, according to the former president, “as long as the country does not invest in citizen security, it will not be possible to solve the problems generated by the underworld and organized crime”.

Read more: Former President Laura Chinchilla: we are facing the “most serious” crisis of insecurity

On her Twitter account, Chinchilla indicated that not even the Avengers could solve the problem of Costa Rica without money and other tools.

“Jorge Torres and Daniel Calderón have served the security of the country with integrity and competence for many years. His (Torres’) departure from the Ministry of Security does not detract from their merits, rather it shows that without political support, trust and resources, not even the Avengers can solve the insecurity crisis”, said doña Laura.

Security Minister Torres will leave office today, one year after taking office.

“My dear friends, a very good day, today I want to officially announce that tomorrow (Wednesday) I am leaving the ministry as a minister, very pleased and honored by the loyalty of all of you, especially with the work for the country,” Torres said in an audio to his staff.

The change comes at a time when Costa Rica is facing a wave of violence between drug gangs.

If the country does not stop this criminal wave, at the end of this year it would reach a record number of homicides that would oscillate between 800 and 900 cases.

While drug trafficking increases, the number of police officers that make up the Fuerza Publica (National Police) is even less than ten years ago, according to statistics from the Ministry of Public Security.

While it is not being officially confirmed, unofficially everything points to Mario Zamora, who was minister of the area during the government of Laura Chinchilla, is expected to be named minister of Security by President Rodrigo Chaves minister of Security.

 

