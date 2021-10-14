Thursday 14 October 2021
Legislative Committee approves bill to encourage mobile commerce

This business has had success in Costa Rica since 2015 allowing small entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities in offering their products at affordable prices

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The legislative Economic Affairs Committee affirmatively ruled the initiative that aims to promote mobile commerce, under the figure of “trucks.”

Photo from Food Trucks CR Facebook page

Bill 22.282, “Ley Especial para el Comercio Sobre Ruedas” (Special Law for Trade on Wheels), presented by legislator Daniel Ulate of the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), aims to make this activity as an option for those who wish to start a business.

“Currently there is no regulation for this new business model and it is of great importance to work on a regulation that provides legal certainty, not only for the consumer but for all those entrepreneurs who through this type of activity seek to consolidate a business,” said Ulate.

The legislator pointed out that this initiative would allow people to carry out new ventures and therefore reactivate the economy since it would allow people to create a mobile business under the structure of a “truck” that can be for the sale of food, sale of clothing, a beauty salon or barbershop, and more, thus allowing business ideas to be expanded.

This new business has had success in Costa Rica since 2015, allowing small entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities in offering their products at affordable prices due to a smaller initial investment upfront compared to a traditional restaurant or fixed retail location.

“In times of crisis, similar to a war economy, like the one we live in, with historical unemployment and underemployment, it is necessary to facilitate, make more flexible and order the different commercial activities to boost the economy and provide Costa Ricans with real options to get ahead,” said the legislator.

Many countries, for example, Argentina and Uruguay in Latin America and the United States and Canada, to the north of us, have legislation that successfully regulates this business model.

The initiative was approved unanimously, and now it will be consulted with institutions such as the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labor and municipalities before moving forward in the legislative process.

