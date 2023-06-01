Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of ex-wife

QCOSTARICA – The Criminal Court of Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, sentenced Esteban Rovira Vargas to 35 years in prison for murdering his ex, Maria Fernanda Oviedo.

Apparently, he had a restraining order against him due to domestic violence, but he still showed up at her place. When she wouldn’t take him back, he killed her with a knife and ran off with their kids.

Police were able to track him down and arrest him.

- Advertisement -

All his possessions have been seized and given to the victim’s parents indicated the Criminal Court.

Following the reading of the sentence, Rovira Vargas was transferred to the San Sebastian prison in San Jose, where he will wait out the appeal period, and sent to a penitentiary institution to serve out his sentence.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related