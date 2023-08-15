Tuesday 15 August 2023
MOPT describes the first docking of the cargo ferry from El Salvador as a "success"

The Third Column
By Rico
QCOSTARICA — The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation – described the first docking in Puerto Caldera of the cargo ferry from El Salvador as a success.

The vessel, which has space for 100 trucks, began operations last week, with the first arrival in Costa Rica Friday afternoon.

According to the authorities, the trip lasted 16 hours, in comparison to the 2 to 5 days that a land crossing takes.

Verny Jiménez, vice minister of MOPT, commented the only delays were due to the level of the tide in Caldera.

Read more: First ferry trip between Costa Rica and El Salvador arrived on Friday

Government authorities affirm that goods will be transported faster, at a lower cost and there will be greater competitiveness, between these two countries and others in the region such as Panama, Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras.

For a second phase, the project contemplates transportation for tourism purposes later this year.

Read more: Thousands of tourists will enjoy the ferry between Costa Rica and El Salvador in six months

