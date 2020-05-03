New Commercial Reality (May 1 to May 15)

Including the respective prevention protocols to avoid the spread of the virus, cinemas, beauty salons, auto parts sales, non-contact sports training centers, gyms and swimming schools were able to open up again as of May 1.

The Ministry of Health adopted relaxed measures that will be in place between May and May 15, saying “… The measures will be gradual and will depend on the behavior of the cases and if necessary restrictions will be implemented again.

It is enabled during the week from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm:

Cinemas and theaters with a minimum separation of 2 meters between each person and the ticket office or electronic reservation.

Facilities for practice or training of non-contact sports, with a reduction of their normal maximum occupancy capacity to twenty-five percent (25%).

Gyms with a reduction of their maximum normal occupancy capacity to twenty-five percent (25%), with a differentiated schedule for people with risk factors.

Swimming schools, with a reduction of their maximum normal occupancy capacity to twenty-five percent (25%).

In addition to the list of exceptions already issued, weekends are available from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm:

Beauty salons and barber shops, with a capacity of fifty percent (50%) according to maximum capacity and only by appointment.

Retail sale of parts, pieces and accessories for motor vehicles and motorcycles, with a capacity of fifty percent (50%) according to maximum occupancy capacity.

Parking lots or car parks.”

Any activity found to be in breach of established guidelines and protocols will have their health permit suspended for one calendar month. If the non-compliance is repeated, the activity will be suspended indefinitely.

Further changes will be evaluated on May 11.

Up to and including May 15, the countrywide vehicular restrictions will be maintained as follows:

From 5::0 am to 7:00 pm restrictions are based on the last digit of the licence plate as follows:

Monday to Friday: 1 & 2 on Mondays, 3 & 4 on Tuesdays, 5 & 6 on Wednesdays, 7 & 8 on Thursdays, 9 & 0 on Fridays

On Weekends: all even plates 0, 2, 4, 6 & 8 are restricted on Saturdays, all even 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 on Sundays

From 7:00 pm to 5:00 am all vehicles (save on the exemptions list) are prohibited from circulating

Violation of the vehicular restriction is sanctioned by a ¢110,400 colones fine, six points on the drivers license and confiscation of license plate and/or vehicle.

