Monday 1 February 2021
type here...
InfrastructureRedaqted

New commuter trains hit the tracks (Photos)

The Incofer calls on drivers to respect the signs at rail crossings to avoid collisions with the new public transport units. They will start operating in April

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA – If you are not, for some unknown reason, unaware that Costa Rica will some spiffy new trains on the tracks come April, a taste was had this Monday when they left the railyard for carrying out tests on the actual tracks around the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

The president of the Incofer (railway) called on drivers and pedestrians to take care of the new machines – that is be aware of them so as not to get into an accident with them.

The diagnoses are being carried out by Chinese engineers from the manufacturing company, CRRC Qingdao Sifang. The trains, eight in all, running two together, will start regular service in April.

- Advertisement -

The operations manager of the railway entity, Marco Coto, confirmed that the tests will continue until such time the trains begin to transport users.

“We started a series of tests both dynamic and static that we are going to carry out during these months, in the mornings. The tests will be carried out on all our routes, both in the direction of Cartago, as well as Heredia, Alajuela and Pavas. So the trains will leave (the railyard) every morning,” Coto said.

Running the tracks in La Sabana

For the tests, the new machines made low-speed runs between the Pacific and Atlantic stations. They also made trips back and forth to the Sabana.

- Advertisement -

Incofer explained that the dynamic diagnoses – with the machines in motion – during this month will be carried out during off-peak hours, between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.

More: The new trains are in Costa Rica (photos)

Remember the commuter train service only runs (when they are not involved in a traffic accident or some other problems with the tracks or machines) during weekday morning and afternoon peak hours.

Read more:Train Accidents Common

And speaking of traffic accidents, Incofer CEO Elizabeth Briceño called on drivers and pedestrians to respect signage to avoid damage to the new machines, valued at US$32.7 million.

Running the tracks in la Sabana

- Advertisement -

“We make a call for you to stop at each railroad crossing and to be attentive to the movement of these new trains,” said Briceño.

Read more: Train Accidents Common

During the tests, national machinists and operators are in training for the operation and handling of new diesel trains, in addition to German engineers from the Man and Voith, the manufacturer of the motors and electrical installation.

On some stretches, the train has to share the road with pedestrians and vehicles.

“Technicians from Man and Voith have been reviewing the acceleration parameters of the trains. Now, precisely, the operating curves of the engines on our tracks are being monitored”, stated Luis Emilio Villalobos, head of the Incofer workshops.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article11,838 people have already received the two doses of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica
Next articlePrivate laboratories can only carry out PCR tests as the wait on supplies for the antigen test
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

The new trains are in Costa Rica (photos)

QCOSTARICA - We've seen the electric buses roll off the cargo...
Read more

This is how the new Incofer trains travel from China (photos)

QCOSTARICA - The new Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) trains purchased by...
Read more

MOST READ

Government compensated Aeris for less air traffic at San Jose airport

HQ

ICE will carry out maintenance work on the submarine cable that provides Internet access

Rico -
HQ - The Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) - Costa Rica's power utility and telecom - announced it will be carrying out various preventive...
Alajuela

Two minivan passengers lose their lives after freak traffic accident (Photos)

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - A load of "perlin" (extrusions used in construction) became loose and rolled from a truck and fell on top of a minivan,...
News

Immigration maintains suspended $100 fine to foreigners overstaying

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The fine for foreigners who overstay their visa in the country remains suspended, confirmed the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME)...
Income Tax

If your monthly income exceeds ¢683 thousand, you would have to pay income tax

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The potential development of the global income tax may lead to paying more tax as monthly income thresholds are lowered or exemptions...
Trends

Five Cool Latin America-Themed Casino Games

Carter Maddox -
From Mexican wrestling to ancient Incan sites, Latin America is awash with inspirations. So, it is no wonder that the region’s themes are often...
Trends

Mexico’s New Medical Cannabis Rules Underscore the Need for Similar Reform in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
After years of delay, Mexican authorities have finally released the rules that will regulate the production, distribution, and use of medical cannabis in the...
Health

11,838 people have already received the two doses of the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, 11,838 people already have the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19, after having received the second dose of the Pfizer...
Health

Ten private laboratories can perform antigen tests to identify coronavirus

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of this Friday, ten private laboratories can perform the antigen test to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19. Previously, this...
Health

Covid-19 contagion rate in Costa Rica reaches its lowest level since the end of April

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate or R rate registered a new decrease that takes it to the lowest levels in the last nine months....

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.