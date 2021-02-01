New commuter trains hit the tracks (Photos)

QCOSTARICA – If you are not, for some unknown reason, unaware that Costa Rica will some spiffy new trains on the tracks come April, a taste was had this Monday when they left the railyard for carrying out tests on the actual tracks around the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

The diagnoses are being carried out by Chinese engineers from the manufacturing company, CRRC Qingdao Sifang. The trains, eight in all, running two together, will start regular service in April.

The operations manager of the railway entity, Marco Coto, confirmed that the tests will continue until such time the trains begin to transport users.

“We started a series of tests both dynamic and static that we are going to carry out during these months, in the mornings. The tests will be carried out on all our routes, both in the direction of Cartago, as well as Heredia, Alajuela and Pavas. So the trains will leave (the railyard) every morning,” Coto said.

For the tests, the new machines made low-speed runs between the Pacific and Atlantic stations. They also made trips back and forth to the Sabana.

Incofer explained that the dynamic diagnoses – with the machines in motion – during this month will be carried out during off-peak hours, between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Remember the commuter train service only runs (when they are not involved in a traffic accident or some other problems with the tracks or machines) during weekday morning and afternoon peak hours.

And speaking of traffic accidents, Incofer CEO Elizabeth Briceño called on drivers and pedestrians to respect signage to avoid damage to the new machines, valued at US$32.7 million.

“We make a call for you to stop at each railroad crossing and to be attentive to the movement of these new trains,” said Briceño.

During the tests, national machinists and operators are in training for the operation and handling of new diesel trains, in addition to German engineers from the Man and Voith, the manufacturer of the motors and electrical installation.

“Technicians from Man and Voith have been reviewing the acceleration parameters of the trains. Now, precisely, the operating curves of the engines on our tracks are being monitored”, stated Luis Emilio Villalobos, head of the Incofer workshops.