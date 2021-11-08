Nicaraguans in Costa Rica protested against Daniel Ortega’s electoral farce

QCOSTARICA – The streets of downtown San Jose were full with Nicaraguans living in Costa Rica in protest against the “electoral farce” that Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo mounted to obtain a new five-year presidential term.

With blue and white flags, the march advanced along Second Avenue from the parque de La Merced, known as “Nica park” for the large number of Nicaraguans who gather there, demanding fair elections and that the international community not to recognize the results of this Sunday.

A splinter group marched to the Plaza de la Democracia, while another went to the Nicaraguan Embassy, in barrio La California, a short distance away.

A Nicaraguan in exile, dressed as a clown, denounced that in Nicaragua “there are no elections” but an “electoral political circus.”

“We are not going to recognize the elections; therefore, we from exile tell the world “we are not going to recognize those choices. Daniel Ortega has to be declared a criminal against humanity. There is no one to vote for, Daniel Ortega put his political zancudos,” the protester denounced.

“Zancudos” is the term used to refer to the presidential candidates who supposedly compete with Ortega in these elections.

This Sunday, Nicaraguans are called to vote in an election the Ortega regime drew up tailored to its needs after, arresting seven presidential candidates, at the same time that it annulled political parties and persecuted the media.

The alleged elections are aimed at electing the president and vice president of Nicaragua, as well as 90 legislators from the National Assembly and 20 legislators to the Central American Parliament, all aligned with the presidential couple.

