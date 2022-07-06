Wednesday 6 July 2022
type here...
Search

Nicolás Maduro showed for the first time the Iranian combat drones assembled in Venezuela

The drones that were originally known as the Iranian Mohajer-2, are now identified as the Antonio José de Sucre-100 with anti-tank and anti-personnel capabilities.

South AmericaVenezuela
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

Nicolás Maduro showed for the first time the Iranian combat drones assembled in Venezuela

Q24N -  The regime of Nicolás Maduro showed for...
Read more

Bar owners reject discussion on reduction in hours due to increase in violence

QCOSTARICA - The owners of bars reject that a...
Read more

Paulina Rubio’s failure in Costa Rica captures world headlines

Q MAGAZINE - The low attendance at Paulina Rubio's...
Read more

118 thousand were immunized against seasonal influenza in the first four days of the campaign

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Read more

Pacific Alliance would open Costa Rica to a market of 230 million people

QCOSTARICA - Opening the doors to a market of...
Read more

What Do Models Eat: 5 Diets You Should Follow As A Model

The secrets to eating like a model if you're looking for a new diet or just want to learn about the diets models follow. Learn from the best!
Read more

Bonnie is gone but tropical waves #14 & #15 on the way

QCOSTARICA - More rains will hit Costa Rica with...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢686.81 Buy

¢694.78 Sell

06 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N –  The regime of Nicolás Maduro showed for the first time, during the military parade on July 5, the Iranian combat drones assembled in Venezuela.

“The aerospace power is presented to you, headed by the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda No. 8 air group for intelligence, surveillance and electronic reconnaissance, with unmanned aerial systems of national design and manufacture,” boasted the narrator of the national television network. radio and television.

An Iranian drone in flight at the Payambar-e Azam 17 military exercises, December 22, 2021.

The drones that were originally known as the Iranian Mohajer-2, are now identified as Antonio José de Sucre-100 (ANSU-100). These are drones that were modernized and armed in Venezuela by National Aeronautical Company, S.A. (Eansa), the subsidiary of Conviasa dedicated to the manufacture of aircraft.

- Advertisement -

“Observation, reconnaissance and attack, with anti-tank and anti-personnel capabilities”, were some of the attributes of the equipment described during the parade.

During the event, in which the 211 years of the country’s independence were celebrated, the Antonio José de Sucre-200 (ANSU-200) model drone was also shown. The weapons were manufactured with indigenous Venezuelan design and Iranian support.

As described by the narrator of the parade, the unmanned aircraft has “flying wing, speed, high stealth and observation, reconnaissance, attack, anti-drone hunting and suppression of enemy air defense.”

ISRAEL’S WARNINGS

In February, Israel accused Iran of planning to arm drones supplied to Venezuela with precision munitions, comments that seemed aimed at raising alarm in Washington as world powers try to finalize a new nuclear deal with the Islamic republic.

Venezuela said in 2012 that Iran was helping it build drones for self-defense. The two countries, members of OPEC and long at odds with Washington, also cooperate on oil exports.

At a briefing earlier this year with Jewish and American leaders in Jerusalem, Defense Minister Benny Gantz showed photos of what he described as an Iranian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Venezuela.

- Advertisement -

“Our assessments show that Iranian PGMs (precision-guided munitions) are being delivered for these UAVs and other similar models,” Gantz said.

Iran denied supplying military drones to any of its allies, trying to build nuclear weapons or supporting terrorism.

Israel supported a 2018 US exit from the Iran nuclear deal and, now that Washington is involved in negotiations to revive the deal, has urged caution.

(With information from Reuters and Infobae)

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleBar owners reject discussion on reduction in hours due to increase in violence
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

500 Intel drones illuminated the night of celebration of the Bicentennial of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - During the celebration of the Bicentennial of Independence Wednesday...
Read more

Should I Cancel My Trip Because Of Coronavirus?

OPINION - It has been some years since I visited my...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Nicaragua

Nicaragua on Alert for Possible Hurricane

TODAY NICARAGUA – The Nicaraguan government activated the alarms...
Trends

Rising Trend of Bitcoin Mining in North Macedonia

In recent years, there has been a growing trend...
Paying the bills