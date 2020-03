A woman was arrested, suspect of pimping (proxenetismo in Spanish), after agents of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) in Cartago, raided a massage the center of that canton.

The OIJ explained that a 39-year-old woman was arrested. The OIJ said it began an investigation of the location, apparently, where a massage parlor operated, where women who were sexually exploited, Crhoy.com reported.