Monday, 27 April 2020
Central AmericaPanama

Panama’s coronavirus gender curfew sidelines transgender people

Human Rights Watch has urged Panama's president to prevent discrimination against transgender people, following several reports of harassment.

By Q24N
31

Human Rights Watch has urged Panama's president to prevent discrimination against transgender people, following several reports of harassment.

Modified date:

Panama implemented a “gender-based” lockdown schedule on April 1, intended to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. This measure appears to have left a significant section of the population — transgender people — in the lurch.

Human Rights Watch has urged Panama’s president to prevent discrimination against transgender people, following several reports of harassment.

On April 23, Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Panama’s President, Laurentino Cortizo, to adopt policies to prevent discrimination against transgenders, following several reports in the country of harassment.

- payin the bills -

According to the gender-based protocol, women are allowed to leave the house to buy essential goods on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while men are allowed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In a letter to the president, HRW said that transgenders were being harassed by authorities as their gender identity didn’t ‘conform’ to the quarantine schedule. Panama’s president didn’t comment on the letter, according to the Associated Press.

The human rights watchdog cited several examples of harassment, such as the case of Mónica, a transgender woman, who was detained by the police when she tried to enter the supermarket on the designated day for men.

The police reportedly touched her breasts during a body search and ‘mocked’ her about being a man. “The measures raise red flags…for transgender people who are viewed by society as not falling necessarily in the traditional categories of men and women,” said Cristian Gonzalez Cabrera, an LGBT+ rights researcher at HRW.

Rules don’t conform to gender identities

- paying the bills -

Transgender people in Panama are being requested by authorities to show their gender identity on their national identity card or passport, while venturing out during the gender-based quarantine schedule. This has become an issue for transgenders who have a different gender assigned to them at birth.

According to Panama’s National Civil Registry Agency, transgenders can only change their gender on official documents after undergoing a sex reassignment surgery. Bárbara Delgado, a transgender woman, was detained for more than three hours and fined $50 by the police as her national ID card stated her gender as ‘male’.

However, Panama isn’t the only country in Latin America to have imposed gender-based quarantine measures. Colombia also has a similar measure in place, but the provision includes relaxation for transgenders. In Peru, a gender-based quarantine measure was initially implemented, with a non-discrimination clause to protect transgenders. The country eventually scrapped the quarantine measure, saying that it was ineffective.

Despite provisions, transgender and non-binary people reported harassment in Colombia and Peru owing to the quarantine policy.

Panama currently has over 5,000 cases of the novel coronavirus while Peru and Colombia have over 20,900 and 4,500 cases, respectively, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

am/rc (AP, Reuters)

Previous articleMexico drug cartels turn charities in coronavirus pandemic
Next articleTourist (non-residents) entry stamps extended to July 17, 2020
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Costa Rica – Panama Bridge Work Resumes

Headlines Q Costa Rica -
Construction of the US$25 million dollar bridge over the Sixaola river...
Read more

Latin America Surpasses 100,000 Infections From COVID-19

Latin America Q24N -
Latin America, with population of more than 653 million, has more...
Read more

Don't Miss

News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Read more
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Read more
Business

Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico -
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
Read more
News

American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack

Rico -
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
Read more

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA