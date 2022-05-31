Tuesday 31 May 2022
type here...
Search

Peru: Researchers discover two new species of lizard

One of the newly-discovered lizards, which was named after Optimus Prime from the "Transformers" franchise, was found living in the sanctuary around Machu Picchu.

South AmericaPeru
By Q24N
The shiny, black-scaled lizards were found in Peru's Machu Picchu and a preserve in Cuzco
Paying the bills

Latest

Peru: Researchers discover two new species of lizard

Q24N (DW) Officials announced the discovery — and the...
Read more

Political erosion and social erosion place Latin America in uncertainty

Q REPORTS (EFE) Latin America is experiencing a moment...
Read more

Mexico: Archaeologists uncover 1,500-year-old Mayan city

Q24N (DW) Archaeologists working in the Yucatan region of...
Read more

Chirripó National Park opens ticket sales for climbs in August, September and October

QCOSTARICA  - The Área de Conservación La Amistad Pacífico...
Read more

Covid-19 patients saturate Calderón Guardia hospital

QCOSTARICA - The saturation of the emergency service of...
Read more

Tourism entrepreneurs withdraw lawsuit against the government for requesting QR codes

QCOSTARICA - The businessmen group Tourism for Costa Rica...
Read more

Sale of the dollar skyrocketed to ¢695 at banks on Monday

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange will most likely reach...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢681.62 Buy

¢689.74 small> Sell

31 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (DW) Officials announced the discovery — and the special names — of two, new lizard species, Peru’s Conservation Authority in a statement posted over the weekend.

Tucked away in the high altitudes of the Peruvian Andes, the new species are shedding light on the plight of local wildlife threatened by rapid changes due to global warming.
Why do they have such unique names?

The shiny, black-scaled lizards were found in Peru’s Machu Picchu and a preserve in Cuzco

One of the new species was discovered in the wildlife sanctuary of Machu Picchu — where the historic ruins of an ancient Incan city are located.

- Advertisement -

Scientists dubbed the new species Proctoporus optimus, named after the leading alien robot character Optimus Prime from the “Transformers” film franchise.

The name is a nod to the “Transformer” movies, which were party filmed in Machu Picchu, the conservation authority said.

Another new species was also uncovered in the Cuzco region of Peru, where it was found in the protected Machiguenga Communal Reserve.

Researchers gave this new species the name of Proctoporus katerynae, in honor of biologist Kateryn Pino Bolanos who has done extensive research in the Peruvian Andes.

The new species were confirmed with the help of genetic sequencing. Researchers at Peru’s Museum of Biodiversity, the University of Texas, and the Museum of Natural History at the National University of Saint Anthony the Abbot in Cuzco.

What we know about the lizards?

- Advertisement -

The two lizards have shiny, dark scales — one of which has a red-tinted underbelly.

They belong to a type of medium-sized lizard that ranges in length between 2.7 centimeters to 7.8 centimeters (1.1 inches to 3.1 inches) depending on the species.

Both species, discovered living at high-elevations, are considered endangered — and under a growing threat due to climate change.

According to Peru’s Conservation Authority, the rising temperature in the lowlands of the mountains is forcing the species to migrate higher up into the mountains in search of the optimal temperature.

- Advertisement -

This causes the lizard’s distribution area to grow—an effect referred to as the “escalator to extinction,” because as they are forced to move higher and higher up the mountain to find cooler temperatures, they will eventually have nowhere else to go.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePolitical erosion and social erosion place Latin America in uncertainty
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Latin America and the Caribbean in the crosshairs of cybercriminals

QREPORTS- Costa Rica suffered more than 2.5 billion attempted cyberattacks in...
Read more

Why doesn’t it snow in South America? (or at least in very few places)

Q REPORTS - As autumn ends, a white breeze begins to...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Nicaragua

Remittances show a year-on-year growth of 29.1% in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA (EFE) Remittances received by Nicaraguans from different...
Panama

Panama freezes fuel prices for transporters

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama approved Friday, May...
Paying the bills