Thursday 13 July 2023
type here...
Search

Police thwart takeoff of loaded drug plane in Upala

Authorities confiscated, in addition to the plane, eight bundles that apparently contained marijuana and quantities of fuel

NationalRedaqtedZona Norte
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

No stop to the violence: Eight murders in 24 hours

Q COSTA RICA - Over the 24-hour period from...
Read more

Police thwart takeoff of loaded drug plane in Upala

Q COSTA RICA - Wednesday night, police were called...
Read more

San José, Costa Rica is shaping up to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030

Q COSTA RICA - JLL, a multinational real estate...
Read more

Migrants help with the increase in the fertility rate in Costa Rica

Q REPORTS - The Centro Centroamericano de Población (CCP)...
Read more

Criticized the Colombian ambassador in Nicaragua for participating in the Sandinista march

Q24N (VOA) The participation of the Colombian ambassador in...
Read more

Mobility platform drivers raise their voices against the government’s bill to regulate

Q COSTA RICA - The Asociación Privada de Movilidad...
Read more

A 4 magnitude earthquake shook the Central Valley

Q COSTA RICA - At 11:58 pm last night,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢543.79 BUY

¢549.88 SELL

13 July 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q COSTA RICA – Wednesday night, police were called to a farm in the Pizote community in Berling, two kilometers from the La Victoria school, after receiving a tip of an alleged crashed plane.

The police unit sent to the scene discovered a clandestine runway inside the farm located near the border with Nicaragua and people loading it with pacas (bales) of apparent marijuana (awaiting official confirmation) and fuel for a takeoff.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the aircraft, eight bales with apparent marijuana and small amounts of fuel were confiscated.

The Minister of Security  Mario Zamora stated that a broad operation was underway in the area in coordination with Judicial Police (OIJ).

A search for the pilot(s) and the men who were loading the aircraft is ongoing.

Police seized a plane with apparent marijuana and fuel in Upala de Alajuela.

Marlon Cubillo, director of the Fuerza Publica (National Police), confirmed that “after the tip we immediately dispatched a police unit and confirmed the discovery of the plane on a clandestine runway inside the farm. It was being loaded with fuel for takeoff.”

For his part, Minister Zamora said “We received a report of an aircraft that, it seems, was being loaded with some bags, the police unit of the area arrived, the people at the scene immediately ran off to avoid capture.”

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSan José, Costa Rica is shaping up to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030
Next articleNo stop to the violence: Eight murders in 24 hours
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

San José, Costa Rica is shaping up to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030

Q COSTA RICA - JLL, a multinational real estate company, has...
Read more

Migrants help with the increase in the fertility rate in Costa Rica

Q REPORTS - The Centro Centroamericano de Población (CCP) - Central...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: