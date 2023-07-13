Police thwart takeoff of loaded drug plane in Upala

Q COSTA RICA – Wednesday night, police were called to a farm in the Pizote community in Berling, two kilometers from the La Victoria school, after receiving a tip of an alleged crashed plane.

The police unit sent to the scene discovered a clandestine runway inside the farm located near the border with Nicaragua and people loading it with pacas (bales) of apparent marijuana (awaiting official confirmation) and fuel for a takeoff.

In addition to the aircraft, eight bales with apparent marijuana and small amounts of fuel were confiscated.

The Minister of Security Mario Zamora stated that a broad operation was underway in the area in coordination with Judicial Police (OIJ).

A search for the pilot(s) and the men who were loading the aircraft is ongoing.

Police seized a plane with apparent marijuana and fuel in Upala de Alajuela.

Marlon Cubillo, director of the Fuerza Publica (National Police), confirmed that “after the tip we immediately dispatched a police unit and confirmed the discovery of the plane on a clandestine runway inside the farm. It was being loaded with fuel for takeoff.”

For his part, Minister Zamora said “We received a report of an aircraft that, it seems, was being loaded with some bags, the police unit of the area arrived, the people at the scene immediately ran off to avoid capture.”

