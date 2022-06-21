President Chaves calls for laws against “scoundrels” who file “absurd and frivolous” complaints

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves suggested that the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice comply with the precept of prompt and due justice and not give in to “rogue interests” of those who, he says, “want to politicize justice.” Chaves even said that if there are no proposals from the Judiciary, it would be his administration that would present legislative bills within the framework allowed by law.

“It is time to stop the scoundrels who are filling the courts with absurd and frivolous lawsuits. The country must punish the abuse of judicial processes, and we must enact legislation that sanctions these actions with due balance of the rights of the people, he asserted.

His message was given during a visit to the Full Court session on Monday, where he exposed various criticisms that he has against the judicial system.

“This should be uprooted with the capacity that I am sure the Judiciary could have to say ad portas “ (denial of a request) this is frivolous and makes no sense,” Chaves pointed out.

His message adds to the criticism he made last Thursday after his visit to the Fiscalia (Prosecutor’s Office). At that time, the president went to consult about several cases against him and maintained that they were absurd complaints and that the abuses in the judicial process should be regulated.

More criticism of the Judiciary

Chaves’ presence in court was in response to a courtesy visit, where he had a half-hour to expose his views, and criticized the judicial function, highlighting:

The country has been without an incumbent Attorney General for almost a year.

Slow in cases, especially corruption.

Abuses with the judicialization of political issues.

Excess administrative issues in the hands of the Full Court.

At the end of Chaves’ presentation, the President of the Supreme Court, Fernando Cruz, defended the institution’s actions, highlighting measures such as the evaluation of the State of Justice to which it voluntarily submits.

President of the Court reminds Chaves that campaign financing must be investigated

The president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Fernando Cruz, reminded President Chaves of the importance of investigating the way in which political campaigns are financed in the country.

Cruz made his comments at the close of the Chaves visit.

“The Judiciary submits to the State of Justice and the State of Justice chooses what it should do and what it is going to investigate, that does not occur in any other power of the Republic, so I am very glad that you pointed out the State of Justice because it is a contribution that the Judiciary has made to transparency.

“On the issue of corruption, for example, work is still needed on how political campaigns are financed. So, the task is everyone’s and, I must admit that, when you quote the State of Justice, you are citing something to which the Judiciary submitted to the citizens themselves and the same to the Judicial Observatory,” said the magistrate.

Cruz also had an acid but diplomatic response to Chaves for his mention of the Frenchman Montesquieu, father of the separation of powers theory.

In his remarks, Chaves recalled that this theory was devised under the premise that each power fulfills its obligation.

“You have to understand that the wisdom of Montesquieu, those who designed those three legs, fundamental to sustain the bank of firm democracy, presumed that each power of the republic was going to do its part.

“Independence does not mean that the three wheels of the tricycle go in separate directions, or that the other two wheels lie in one, it is a moment where we all have to understand the problem,” said Chaves.

Cruz responded with his opinion.

“The issue of default and delay occurs in all powers, as legislative bills also take a long time. Nor is the issue of the Constitutional Court resolved …. But it has been an interesting meeting, and we hope that Montesquieu continues to be valid, in many places he is cited, but sometimes he is not paid much attention,” Cruz concluded.

