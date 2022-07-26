Tuesday 26 July 2022
type here...
Search

President Rodrigo Chaves takes call from Ukrainian president

Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves reiterated support for Ukraine

More NewsFront PagePolitics
By Rico
From Casa Presidencial
Paying the bills

Latest

Rodrigo Chaves: “It is not that there is no water in Guanacaste, it is that investments have not been made to provide water”

QCOSTARICA - In Guanacaste over the weekend, to celebrate...
Read more

President Rodrigo Chaves takes call from Ukrainian president

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, on Thursday, July...
Read more

The “Mancha Rosa” returns to San Jose

QCOSTARICA - The traditional 'Corre por Mí' race, which...
Read more

Can Online Gambling Be Safely Regulated?

In Costa Rica, online gambling is officially illegal. There...
Read more

President Chaves suspects that there is a ‘chorizo’ with appointments for driving tests

QCOSTARICA - New drivers have to go through hoops...
Read more

Costa Rica receives first requests from digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - The first formal requests from digital nomads...
Read more

Immigration will add 75 officials at airports to reduce waiting times

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢669.66 Buy

¢675.61 Sell

23 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, on Thursday, July 21, took a call from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the latter requested to speak with him to explain the situation in his country.

During the conversation, President Zelenskyy explained to President Chaves his concern about the constant misinformation circulating in Central America due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

From Casa Presidencial

Along these lines, Chaves mentioned his support for Ukraine and the actions that international organizations such as the United Nations are carrying out in the face of this armed conflict.

- Advertisement -

As detailed by the Casa Presidencial, during the conversation, Zelenskyy asked President Chaves for Costa Rica’s support to achieve Ukraine’s accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), of which Costa Rica has been a member since last year.

Read more: Costa Rica officially becomes the 38th member of the OECD

Zelenskyy also requested that Costa Rica support the suspension of Russia as an observer of the Sistema de la Integración Centroamericana (SICA) – Central American Integration System – made up of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Belize and the Dominican Republic, whose objective is to ensure peace, freedom, democracy and development in the region.

“We have just ended a conversation requested by the President of Ukraine, Mr. Zelenskyy, he called us by phone to ask for support from the people of Costa Rica for the fight they are waging against the aggressive and unjustified invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

“We are already feeling the consequences of that war in Costa Rica in energy prices, in the prices of basic foodstuffs, in world inflation; however, we also feel the consequences in our hearts because an armed invasion by a world power of a neighboring and peaceful country is unjustifiable,” stressed President Chaves.

Read more: Ukraine and Costa Rica: A tale of two futures?

- Advertisement -

President Chaves emphasized his firm and committed support for both requests “we are going to support them because the freedom of all the peoples of the world is the freedom of Costa Rica and the entire world” and stressed that Zelenskyy is the “leader of a people who defends itself with its nails against a military attack”.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThe “Mancha Rosa” returns to San Jose
Next articleRodrigo Chaves: “It is not that there is no water in Guanacaste, it is that investments have not been made to provide water”
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Food industry urges immediate measures to avoid shortages and rising prices

QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican Chamber of the Food Industry -...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves: “Grupo Nación has defamed the country, before the press and the international community”

QCOSTARICA - A real embarrassment has occurred between the Government of...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Consumption

Foods that increased in price the most in Costa Rica, in the last year

QCOSTARICA  - The inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages...
National

Costa Rica family court validated adoption for a same-sex couple

QCOSTARICA - Same-sex couples will be able to adopt...
Paying the bills