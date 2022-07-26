President Rodrigo Chaves takes call from Ukrainian president

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, on Thursday, July 21, took a call from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the latter requested to speak with him to explain the situation in his country.

During the conversation, President Zelenskyy explained to President Chaves his concern about the constant misinformation circulating in Central America due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Along these lines, Chaves mentioned his support for Ukraine and the actions that international organizations such as the United Nations are carrying out in the face of this armed conflict.

As detailed by the Casa Presidencial, during the conversation, Zelenskyy asked President Chaves for Costa Rica’s support to achieve Ukraine’s accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), of which Costa Rica has been a member since last year.

Zelenskyy also requested that Costa Rica support the suspension of Russia as an observer of the Sistema de la Integración Centroamericana (SICA) – Central American Integration System – made up of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Belize and the Dominican Republic, whose objective is to ensure peace, freedom, democracy and development in the region.

“We have just ended a conversation requested by the President of Ukraine, Mr. Zelenskyy, he called us by phone to ask for support from the people of Costa Rica for the fight they are waging against the aggressive and unjustified invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

“We are already feeling the consequences of that war in Costa Rica in energy prices, in the prices of basic foodstuffs, in world inflation; however, we also feel the consequences in our hearts because an armed invasion by a world power of a neighboring and peaceful country is unjustifiable,” stressed President Chaves.

President Chaves emphasized his firm and committed support for both requests “we are going to support them because the freedom of all the peoples of the world is the freedom of Costa Rica and the entire world” and stressed that Zelenskyy is the “leader of a people who defends itself with its nails against a military attack”.

