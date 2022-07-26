Tuesday 26 July 2022
type here...
Search

The “Mancha Rosa” returns to San Jose

For the 2022 edition highly experienced Costa Rican athletes are expected.

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Rodrigo Chaves: “It is not that there is no water in Guanacaste, it is that investments have not been made to provide water”

QCOSTARICA - In Guanacaste over the weekend, to celebrate...
Read more

President Rodrigo Chaves takes call from Ukrainian president

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, on Thursday, July...
Read more

The “Mancha Rosa” returns to San Jose

QCOSTARICA - The traditional 'Corre por Mí' race, which...
Read more

Can Online Gambling Be Safely Regulated?

In Costa Rica, online gambling is officially illegal. There...
Read more

President Chaves suspects that there is a ‘chorizo’ with appointments for driving tests

QCOSTARICA - New drivers have to go through hoops...
Read more

Costa Rica receives first requests from digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - The first formal requests from digital nomads...
Read more

Immigration will add 75 officials at airports to reduce waiting times

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢669.66 Buy

¢675.61 Sell

23 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The traditional ‘Corre por Mí‘ race, which seeks to raise awareness about the early detection of cancer, will have a new edition this October 16 in San José and registrations are already on sale.

 

Photo API/Flickr

Those interested can register through the website www.correpormi.com, or in person at the Extremos Stores located in Multiplaza Escazú, Multiplaza del Este, Lincoln Plaza, Paseo Metrópoli and City Mall Alajuela or at Miguel Foticos.

- Advertisement -

The cost to run the 5 km or 10 km is ¢15,000 and ¢18,000 colones, respectively, which proceeds will go into cancer programs.

Athletes will receive a kit that includes a shirt, medal, disposable chip, insurance, hydration and fruit.

As in past editions, there will be a children’s category, a short route ideal for children from 4 to 12 years of age. Cost is ¢12,000.

After two years, Corre por Mí, will once again take over the main streets of San José, starting and finishing at the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium), in La Sabana.

Tickets are now on sale at www.correpormi.com

Marcela Marqués, one of the organizers of the event, indicated that with the date of the race established, people can reserve their space and start preparing to enjoy an event that is ideal for all types of runners.

“We are happy to announce that  Corre por Mí already has a date and that registration is now available for those interested, which is great news because we know that many people are waiting for the event to run in honor of a family member who fought or is fighting against the cancer,” Marques said.

- Advertisement -

For the 2022 edition, prizes will be awarded to the first places, therefore the presence of highly experienced Costa Rican athletes is expected.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCan Online Gambling Be Safely Regulated?
Next articlePresident Rodrigo Chaves takes call from Ukrainian president
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Rodrigo Chaves: “It is not that there is no water in Guanacaste, it is that investments have not been made to provide water”

QCOSTARICA - In Guanacaste over the weekend, to celebrate the Annexation...
Read more

President Rodrigo Chaves takes call from Ukrainian president

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, on Thursday, July 21, took...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Infrastructure

MOPT cannot install baily bridges because those who know how have retired

QCOSTARICA - Bailey bridges have been a lifeline for...
Trends

Learn to buy Cannabis Seeds without making costly mistakes

Get your hands on popular strains of cannabis seeds...
Paying the bills