Preventive operations to protect tourists visiting the Guanacaste Conservation Area

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) joined forces to prioritize ecological operations, which aim to protect the flora and fauna of Costa Rica.

Last Saturday, June 19, 2021, preventive actions were carried out in various tourist destinations in the Área de Conservación Guanacaste (ACG) – Guanacaste Conservation Area, promoting better security conditions for the local population and visitors.

The ACG, through its officers of the Prevention, Protection and Control Program, has established technical measures for the proper management, conservation and administration of biodiversity, the large territorial extension of the protected block of ACG affects a greater presence of different types of illicit what this type of actions together helps us to join efforts to be able to give protection to protected wild areas.

“Thanks to these efforts, we go to the visitors of the La Casona de Santa Rosa Historic Site, the Bahia Junquillal Wildlife Refuge and also to the people who passed through our Green and Live Biodiversity Tunnel,” said the ACG.

Source: Guananoticias.com