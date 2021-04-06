Monday 5 April 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine

Pharmacies could sell any Covid-19 vaccine authorized by regulatory agencies

About ten organizations are responsible for ensuring dose safety and efficacy. At the moment there are no requests, clarifies the Minister of Health.

by Rico
20

QCOSTARICA  – Any vaccine against Covid-19 that has authorization from a regulatory agency recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) could be sold in Costa Rica.

“When there is a formal request that meets the requirements to legally place vaccines against Covid-19 in private pharmacies, the Ministry of Health will be extremely diligent so that this can be authorized because we are interested in getting vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Said Daniel Salas, Minister of Health.

In other words, beyond the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca, which are the ones that the Government has bought (directly and through the COVAX in the case of AstraZeneca), private pharmacies in the country will be able to purchase others, as long as they comply with the requirement.

- Advertisement -

There are about ten such regulatory agencies in the world (such as the FDA or the European Medicines Agency); which are in charge of reviewing the trials of these vaccines and are the ones that guarantee that they have the minimum level of safety and efficacy, explained Daniel Salas, Minister of Health.

Some examples of strict regulatory agencies are the authorities of Australia, Canada, the United States, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the European Union, detailed the Ministry of Health press office.

For now, it is important to remember that the companies that develop vaccines against Covid-19 keep their production focused on administering doses to governments.

“I cannot rule out that this will change in the following months, in the second semester it is possible that there will be an eventual sale in private pharmacies,” Salas clarified.

- Advertisement -

But once the developers leave this priority there will be no obstacles, promises the Minister.

“As soon as the vaccine is available to be purchased in the private sector by legal mechanisms, which are fully regularized, we will expedite everything possible, provided that the sanitary conditions and registration at the sanitary level are met,” said Salas.

At the end of March, there was still no formal request to market any of the Covid-19 vaccines that have the authorization of the agencies.

In the country, some 1,200 pharmacies are interested in supporting the government vaccination campaign and also in marketing the vaccine.

Another important point clarified by the WHO is that the emergency use list procedure involves a rigorous evaluation of the most recent data from phase II and III clinical trials, as well as substantial additional data on safety, efficacy, quality and of the risk management plan.

Data that is reviewed by independent experts and WHO teams, which consider the current body of evidence on the vaccine in question, plans to monitor its use, and plans for further studies.

- Advertisement -

In addition, as part of the emergency use list process, the company producing the vaccine must commit to continuing to generate data that will allow full authorization and prequalification of the vaccine by WHO.

With endorsement

The vaccines that Costa Rica purchased have already gone through the review process and were endorsed for use by the Ministry of Health on the following dates:

  • Pfizer / BioNTech: December 15, 2020
  • AstraZeneca and Oxford: February 2, 2021

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleMore than 159 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 arrive this week
Next articleMaduro Calls Brazil’s President “A Psychopath!”
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

More than 159 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 arrive this week

QCOSTARICA - More than 159 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 will arrive...
Read more

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine protection lasts at least six months, protects against variants

(CNN)The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine confirms...
Read more

MOST READ

Differio Men’s Swimwear Brings Latin Beach Flavor to USA

Guanacaste

Liberia opens lab for covid-19 antigen testing

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, announced the opening of a laboratory for testing of covid-19 antigens to interested...
Trends

Costa Rica Chasing Soccer Revival

Carter Maddox -
It’s widely known that Costa Rica passionately supports their National Men’s Soccer Team, however things haven’t exactly been rosey for Los Ticos of late....
Health

Pediatrician who refused to be vaccinated was infected with covid and had contact with hospitalized children

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A pediatrician at the Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) - National Children's Hospital -  in San Jose, who refused to be vaccinated...
Pura Vida

Dino on the loose in San Jose!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A T-Rex escaped from Dino Park, in Upala, to be seen on the streets of San José. We're not talking about a...
Health

More than 159 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 arrive this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - More than 159 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 will arrive in Costa Rica this week, with the announcement that 115,380 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech...
Guanacaste

Moderate quake shakes southern region

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - An earthquake (also known as a quake, tremor or temblor) that had a moderate magnitude occurred this Monday at 4:16 pm confirmed...
Politics

Legislaotr maintains protest in Legislative Assembly to say no to abortion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's been 12 days already for Nidia Céspedes, independent legislator, taking the floor of the Legislative Assembly in protest against the bill...
Latin America

Latin America exceeds 25 million infections in unstoppable advance virus

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Latin America surpassed 25 million infections of covid-19 this Friday amid an alarming advance of the pandemic that forces to increase...
National

MOPT extends new extensions related to foreigner and national drivers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In order to continue ensuring the public interest by assessing the impact that government institutions have experienced as a result of the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.