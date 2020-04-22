With Major League Baseball on hold until early July due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rawlings in Costa Rica announced the lay off of 190 people at its plant in Turrialba.

Tuesday morning, the employees were notified that the baseball ball factory was terminating their contracts.

This decision comes after Major League Baseball (MLB) did not start in the United States due to the pandemic, according to Alejandro Cotter, manager of Rawlings in Costa Rica.

“I appreciate the efforts Rawlings has made in Turrialba to postpone this decision as much as possible and to keep other jobs for the Turrialba area. I hope that after the pandemic sports activity returns and the company can re-employ these people who today had to dismiss with pain,” said Partido Acción Ciudadana (PAC) legislator, Laura Guido Pérez, who is from Turrialba.

MLB baseballs — which are produced by Rawlings in Costa Rica, at its plant located 1 km south of the center of Turrialba.