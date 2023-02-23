RTV extensions announced

Revised extension applies to vehicles with plates ending in 8 and 9

QCOSTARICA – Due to the volume of vehicles requiring a vehicular technical inspection (RTV) and the inability of the operator, DEKRA, to meet the demand, the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) announced new extensions.

The extensions apply to vehicles with license plates ending in 8 and 9 (August and September).

Vehicles with plates ending in 8 and 9 have now until April 9 to submit the vehicular inspection instead of March 9.

Vehicles with license plates in 0 will continue to have until April 9 to submit to an inspection, as already established.

All vehicles ending in 7 and that have not been inspected, will have until March 9, as already established.

Vehicular inspection of January 2023 should have been up to date on January 31; February 2023 must be up to date on February 28.

Inspection can be carried out from on month prior to the month due.

The sanction for not having the RTV current is possible confiscationof license plates and/or vehicle and a monetary fine of ¢52,000 colones.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

