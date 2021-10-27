San José in the 70s

This was downtown San José (Costa Rica) in the 70s. People walking while shopping quietly and there were not so many vehicles.

The white building on the left is the Gran Hotel de Costa Rica, the Libreria Lopez is now the Plaza de la Cultura.

This was before my arrival in Costa Rica. Was that a Sears store (on the right)?

“It was clean, safe, maybe we were poorer, but there was decency. There to give back the essence of it, if you can!”, commented Jorge Luis Aguilar on the Noticiero Tilarán Guanacaste Facebook post.

