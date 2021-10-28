Thursday 28 October 2021
Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 28: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

National
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – For today, Thursday, October 28, vehicles with plates ending “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Read more: Last week of daytime vehicle restrictions

From 10:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

Advance notice: On November 1, we enter the “responsible and gradual opening” phase of the sanitary measures, when:

  1. Daytime vehicular restrictions for November and December will apply only to the San Jose center, delimited by the Circunvalacion
  2. From November 1 to 14 daytime restrictions of San Jose will be based on license plates, starting November 15 no daytime weekend restrictions
  3. For December, there are no daytime weekend restrictions
  4. For December the nighttime vehicular restrictions will be from 11 pm to 5 am.
All the details will be posted here daily, as has been the custom during the pandemic, as they become available.

 

 

