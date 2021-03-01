Monday 1 March 2021
type here...
InfrastructureRedaqted

South Korea company to conduct Costa Rica rail feasibility study

by Q Costa Rica
9

QCOSTARICA – Korea National Railway (KR) will conduct a feasibility study for the restoration of 98.3km of Costa Rica’s San José-Puntarenas rail line.

The study will be conducted together with Costa Rica’s railway, the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarril (INCOFER), and in partnership with Dongil Engineering and Soosung Engineering and Consulting.

- Advertisement -

The aim of restoring the line is to ease traffic congestion in the capital’s metropolitan area, as the line would run through several areas that home to many who work in San Jose.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) financed a railway consulting project in 2019, which also involved Korea National Railway.

It may be of interest: The New Fines For Not Respecting The Train

And the Central American Bank for Economic integration (Cabei) has already approved a US$550 million loan for the tendering of a US$1.5 billion interurban train. But congressional approval of the loan has been pending since May 2020 as the Limón electric freight train has emerged as an alternative.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, the INCOFER took delivery of eight self-propelled trains from China’s CRRC Qingdao Sifang for US$32.7 million. Although these units are diesel powered, the aim is to move to electric transport as part of a national decarbonization drive.

South Korea is also involved in public transport projects in Guatemala, including the US$770 million MetroRiel light train project.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDiscovery Channel began filming the second season of “Reversed” in Costa Rica
Next articleThe race to replace Carlos Alvarado in 2022
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Commuter train undergoing testing

QCOSTARICA - If you see the new trains running these days,...
Read more

Power lines are an obstacle for new trains in 4 points of the GAM

Rico's TICO BULL -  If this wasn't so sad I would...
Read more

MOST READ

Almost a million people over 58 must be vaccinated against covid-19

Economy

Banana growers achieved record exports in the year of the pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's banana growers reached an export record in 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic, shipping fruit in new markets and...
Redaqted

Foreigners tried to leave Costa Rica with falsified covid-19 tests

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Four foreigners, including two minors, tried to leave Costa Rica using Covid-19 tests with negative results, which were determined to be falsified. The...
Vaccine

The Ministry of Health authorized the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health authorized the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, based on the conditional marketing authorization of the European...
Travel

97 labs test those who need to leave the country for covid-19 antigens

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Need to leave the country and require a test to detect SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid-19? The Cámara Costarricense de la Salud...
Political Economy

Travel restrictions in key markets for Costa Rica delay tourism reactivation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The restrictions for travelers imposed by the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, six of the main sources...
Political Economy

Costa Rica expects to receive $2.5B in international loans

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Borrowing its way out of the current financial crisis seems to be objective for the Carlos Alvarado government. Obtaining about US$2.5 billion this...
News

The race to replace Carlos Alvarado in 2022

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - Twenty eight Costa Rican's are lining up who want the position that Carlos Alvarado when he leaves office on May 8, 2022,...
Economy

Costa Rica signs an agreement to become a full member of CAF

Q Costa Rica -
(BNamericas) - In order to strengthen the well-being of the population and the sustainable development of the country, Costa Rica has been incorporated a...
Health

569 people participate in a study to evaluate the body’s defenses against Covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 569 people from different communities in the country have been part of the study “Evaluación de la respuesta inmune al Covid-19 en...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.