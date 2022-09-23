Taking a Costa Rica Road Trip

With coastlines spanning the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Costa Rica is a country like nowhere else on earth. While our capital, San Jose, is renowned for being a hotbed of Central American culture, throughout the rest of the country you’ll encounter stunning biodiversity and landscapes ranging from volcanoes to lush jungles.

If you’re looking to get back to nature and see once-in-a-lifetime sights, Costa Rica is the destination for you. And what better way to explore everything it has to offer than to take a road trip?

Planning Ahead

- Advertisement -

As with all road trips, you will need to plan ahead if you truly want to enjoy your time in the country. Yes, spontaneous travelers may balk at the thought of spending hours scheduling itineraries, but it can save you a lot of time and stress during your holiday.

Due to the unique climate in Costa Rica, you’ll want to plan your visit outside the rainy season. Believe us, driving through torrential rain and trying to evade mudslides is no fun for anyone! Plus, not every road you may need to travel on is paved or even obvious to spot, so doing a bit of research beforehand will ensure that you stay on the right track.

Staying Entertained

There’ll be plenty to see and do when you reach each of your destinations on your Costa Rican road trip, but it’s worth planning several ways to stay entertained on the road itself. Luckily, with just a smartphone and a data connection, you can link up to worlds of entertainment.

Online gaming is one of the easiest things to do when you travel, just remember that there may be some country restrictions on the games you love to play. Let’s use poker as an example: you can continue to play poker US-wide, but when you cross the border to Costa Rica the same platforms won’t be available.

Costa Rica Highlights

Whether you’re in it for the long haul and can spend a full two weeks driving through Costa Rica or if you’re only planning a spontaneous road trip, here are several highlights that you simply cannot afford to miss.

San Jose to La Fortuna

Starting off in the capital, this journey will take you through some of Costa Rica’s most captivating environments and is a must for nature lovers. At La Fortuna, you’ll find the Arenal Volcano National Park, which houses the famous volcano as well as local species of wildlife and flora and fauna.

- Advertisement -

There are also plenty of activities to enjoy when you reach La Fortuna, including horse riding and white water rafting, as well as more leisurely pursuits like walking tours through the rainforest.

Monteverde to Tamarindo

A journey that will introduce you to two of the most diverse places in Costa Rica. Monteverde is home to the dream-like cloud forests, where time slows down and you really can feel like you’re getting back to nature. Tamarindo, on the other hand, is a vibrant, beachfront town and is ideal for sun, sea and surf.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related