The 6 Best Costa Rica Casinos

Costa Rica is one of the most desirable locations for anyone who wants to relax and unwind. This pretty Central American country has so much to offer to tourists: amazing attractions, beautiful nature and numerous entertainment activities.

One of these activities is gambling. The origins of gambling in Costa Rica trace back to the early 20th century when casinos became quite popular among tourists. However, compared to the more popular gambling destinations such as Macau and Vegas, casinos in Costa Rica belong to larger hotels, which is actually what makes them so enticing to tourists. So, here’s a list of best casinos in Costa Rica that are definitely worth a visit.

1. Best Western Irazu Hotel and Casino

This hotel and casino are conveniently located near San Jose airport which makes it a great choice for arriving tourists. The hotel also offers various dining options, the best one being the restaurant called The Denny’s. The casino is located below the restaurant and is popular among tourists and locals alike. So if you find yourself visiting Best Western Irazu Hotel, make sure to visit the casino and have fun playing the local version of blackjack, also known as Rummy.

2. Hotel Amapola

Hotel Amapola is comfortable and perfect for anyone who wishes to treat themselves to some luxury. It also boasts a casino complex that offers various electronic games, slots and of course, Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. However, if you want to stay there, be sure to make a reservation beforehand.

3. Doubletree Cariari by Hilton San Jose

Located 15 minutes away from San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica, this hotel surely offers a wide variety of entertainment options. The casino also has numerous gambling options, one of them being bingo roulette style. Playing casino games requires some previous knowledge, so if you plan to travel for gambling, make sure to practice online before the trip. Feel free to visit this site and try your luck playing various online games. That way, you’ll feel confident if you ever visit Costa Rica and its amazing hotels and casinos!

4. Flamingo Beach Resort and Casino

There’s nothing more satisfying than having a glass of your favourite drink at the North Western Atlantic coast, and it’s truly convenient that Flaming Beach Resort is located there. The hotel has a gym, three bars and of course, a casino. If you love to gamble from time to time, then you’ll be delighted to know that Flamingo’s casino offers classic games, together with traditional Costa Rican games such as the Caribbean stud poker.

5. Aurola Holiday Inn and La Palma Aurola Casino

This gem of a hotel is located in San Jose, and since it has quite a lot of entertainment choices, it’ll definitely satisfy even the pickiest tourist out here. The hotel-casino offers numerous games such as Tute, Rummy, Caribbean stud poker and craps, to name only a few. Also, if you love playing slot games, you can enjoy your stay there playing different types of slot machines.

6. Best Western Hotel and Casino Kamuk

Want to experience the utmost comfort and peacefulness while in Costa Rica? Then look no further than this place. Best Western Hotel and Casino Kamuk is located in Quepos near the sea which is why it’s so attractive to visitors. The hotel’s casino is the only place that offers games such as Mini Baccarat and Romy in the Quepos area.

Conclusion

There are so many reasons why one should visit Costa Rica and its neighbouring countries. However, those who enjoy gambling will definitely find this place full of pleasant surprises. The abundance of hotels and casinos will please the experienced gamblers and beginners alike, so if you enjoy gambling, then visiting Costa Rica is definitely a great idea.