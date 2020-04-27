With the growth of the global online gambling industry seemingly unstoppable, more and more of us are looking to enjoy online casinos and all of the fun they offer.

Yet some nations continue to regulate gaming for both businesses and customers. One such nation is Costa Rica, where the online gambling situation is complicated to say the least.

Indeed, similarly to Costa Rica, Germany has long been hostile to online gambling yet the nation now has plans in place to become regulated. Luckily, review sites like NeueCasinos.de are in place to provide lists of newly regulated casinos.

- payin the bills -

In this article, we will take a look at the current online gambling situation in Costa Rica in 2020 and what this means for both businesses and customers.

Current legal stance

Although in Costa Rica it is not allowed for citizens to gamble online or on any games that have a random outcome, this law is surprisingly easy to get around.

This is because, due to Costa Rican law, the actual location of an online gambling businesses server isn’t the same at which gambling happens. As a result, it’s fine for companies to provide online gambling services from within Costa Rica providing they don’t provide them to citizens.

Licensing

Due to the fact that casino licensing in Costa Rica is not actually legislated by any formal body, this element of establishing a business in the country is fairly simple.

- paying the bills -

A data processing license is easily obtainable as long as you have offices in the country and, because of the popularity of Costa Rica with online gambling companies, the nation has now introduced an online gambling license.

The main downside to Costa Rica’s relaxed approach to online gambling operators is that many nations outlaw casinos operating from this nation. One such example is the UK, which doesn’t allow Costa Rican companies to serve its people.

Land-based casino gaming

Casinos are legal in Costa Rica and the nation has a small amount of offering scattered throughout its lands. All in all, there are about forty casinos in the country, with the capital of San Jose home to eighteen. The favourite game of people in Costa Rica is blackjack or 21, with slots also extremely popular.

Online casino firms within CR

Costa Rica is home to some seriously popular casinos, including 7 Spins Casino, 7Reels Casino and Thebes Casino. These are quality sites using top software providers such as Microgaming. Although not open to all players due to legal reasons and regulation in some nations like the UK, those lucky enough to have access to these Costa Rica casinos are guaranteed to enjoy a fair, secure game with amazing games on offer!

Overall, the current online gambling situation in Costa Rica in 2020 is a complex one that nonetheless presents one with many opportunities. Whilst it is not permitted for citizens of Costa Rica to gamble online, there are many online casinos using the Central American nation as a base for operations.