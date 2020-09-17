Thursday, 17 September 2020
The death of Dr. Salas’ father comes at a difficult time

Being stricter with health protocols and respecting our bubbles, it is the best way to show solidarity with the Minister of Health.

Rico
By Rico
50


RICO’S DIGEST –  I have no doubt that this is a moment of great weight for the majority in Costa Rica who identify with Dr. Daniel Salas, especially when there is the possibility that his father may have been part of the list of the 16 deceased reported this Wednesday due to coronavirus, one of the 649 deaths in our country since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Daniel Salas, Costa Rica’s Miniser of Health

Jorge Eduardo Salas Rodríguez, 68, was admitted to the Hospital México on August 14 due to a heart condition, not linked to COVID-19. A few days later, on August 24, it was confirmed that senior Salas had contracted COVID-19 during hospitalization. The death was announced Tuesday morning. No details were given.

This death hits us hard because Dr. Salas has become that person who from the moment the first case appeared, on March 6, has been at the forefront making decisions and guiding us to try to avoid in our families the pain that he today is living through.

Protecting ourselves individually and caring for our loved ones, our friends, those who make up our “social bubble”, is a way of showing solidarity with Dr. Daniel Salas for all his efforts.

Now is a good time as many to reflect on the importance of keeping our distance from the irresponsible.

It is a time to reinforce our personal measures, to keep those who do not believe or a flippant about all of this at a distance.

For the many of us, we have not had a COVID death close to us or know someone close who has or is living through such pain.

My deepest sympathies to you and your family, Dr. Salas.

Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

