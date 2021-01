The Consejo Nacional de Concesiones (CNC) – National Council of Concessions – is currently waiting on a feasibility study by the private road builder MECO for the expansion of the Florencio del Castillo – the 21 km road that connects San Jose and Cartago, that would make the trip between Zapote (San Jose) and Tejar de El Guarco (Cartago) in less than 30 minutes.

But at what price to shave off a few minutes of drive time? A proposed ¢1,000 colones, more or less, toll in each direction.

- Advertisement -