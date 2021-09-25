There are potholes and then there are potholes!

QCOSTARICA – Imagine your vehicle being devoured by a pothole. Can’t. Neither can I. Nor did Jesús Loría, or his passengers.

A sinkhole in the middle of the road knocked down a taxi driven by a man identified as Jesús Loría, in La Baviera de Alajuela, while he was transporting a client from the area.

Regarding what happened, Loría explained: “I made a trip to La Baviera, when I was turning I felt the blow when the car dropped, I thought it was a small hole but when I got out I saw such a hole. The car was slowly sinking. Imagine yourself walking and the street sinking at that moment”, said the driver.

Loría added: “Fortunately, it was only material damage, no human losses. I thought that the car was going to go (into the hole) more. I called the owner to bring a tow truck and all.”

According to witnesses, similar cases have already occurred in the place, in which other holes have sucked up cars.

Although a few centimeters of asphalt held the car, neighbors explained, the accident was a scare for both the driver and the passenger.

