They will give away 2,000 masks in the Desamparados park

(QCOSTARICA) The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Costa Rica (CMC) and Coopecaja will once again give away masks, this time in the Desamparados central park.

The activity will be this Friday, September 25, starting at 8:30 am and continue while stocks last. Experts will also provide instructions on the proper use of the mask.

“It is our social responsibility, not only to ensure the security of the national medical corps, but also to support the population with this endowment and inform them about the proper use of the mask and its importance in the fight against coronavirus. The intention is to continue with the campaign and reach the areas where there is a greater number of infections,” said Dr. Luis Carlos Pastor, president of the CMC.

The masks meet all safety standards and were made with the best quality anti-fluid fabric. In addition, they are washable and reusable.

“As part of the‘ Coopecaja Protection ’program, in alliance with the CMC, we are very pleased to have the opportunity to donate these masks to the population that needs them most, with the aim of protecting their health. In addition to the opportunity to raise awareness among the population about the correct use of masks with the support of professionals from the medical community ”, said Sujeyny Gamboa, from Coopecaja’s corporate relations.

The CMC asks other companies to join the initiative to continue giving away more masks soon.

Last Friday, September 18, the CMC and Coopecaja gave away 5,000 face masks on Central Avenue in downtown San Jose.