This is how the Government will process the arrival of repatriated flights

Costa Rica awaits the arrival of several flights of nationals and residents (who left Costa Rica prior to March 24) returning to the country in the midst of the world health crisis due to the new coronavirus.

This Sunday, May 10, Health Minister, Daniel Salas, reported that all the repatriation flights will only be through the Juan Santamaría airport (SJO).

According to the minister, the Government took this measure to guarantee better sanitary control of people who return to the country.

Thus, the Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, will not receive such flights of Costa Ricans and legal residents, the only that are permitted entry.

To date, a total of 652 people have been repatriated, of those 15 have tested positive for the covid-19.

All Costa Ricans and residents entering the country are subject to a mandatory quarantine, a decision the Ministry of Public Health made since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

The objective that the passengers arriving stay isolated for a period of 15 days, with the aim of mitigating any risk of contagion of the viral respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

During the development of the pandemic, the Government promoted a reform of the legislation to toughen fines and penalties for those who violate sanitary orders. The monetary sanctions for violating a Health order range from ¢450,000 to ¢2.2 million colones and possible criminal charges, depending on the case.