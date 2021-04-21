Wednesday 21 April 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Today’s Coronavirus News: Costa Rica went from 3,000 weekly infections to 6,000 in 14 days

On Tuesday, 579 people are hospitalized, 269 of them in intensive care

by Rico
9

QCOSTARICA – In the last two weeks, the country doubled the new cases of covid-19, from 3,000 weekly cases to 6,000.

In the past week alone, the country added 1,121 new cases on Wednesday, April 14, 1,121 on Thursday, April 15, 1,044 on Friday, April 16,1,060 on Saturday, April 17, 664 on Sunday, April 18, 536 on Monday, April 19 and 1, 130 cases on Tuesday, April 20; that is, in just one week –  seven days –  there were 6,624 infections.

- Advertisement -

The daily average for the week was 946 cases, more than double that up to Semana Santa.

At Tuesday’s press conference from the Casa Presidencial auditorium, Alexander Solís, president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), said that last year, when there was a large increase in cases in the country, between July and August, it took seven weeks to go from three thousand weekly cases to six thousand, “which makes it clear how worrying the situation is, since this time it took place in just two weeks”.

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, the accumulated infections since March 2020 is now 231,967 people, of which 199,166 (86%) have recovered and 29,697 (13%) are actively carrying the virus.

The spike in daily cases also saw a return of double-digit deaths on three days of the week: 10 deaths associated with covid-19 on Wednesday, April 14, 11 on Thursday, April 15, and 13 on Saturday, April 17; the other days, 6 on Friday, April 16, 7 on Sunday, April 18, 8 on Monday, April 19 and 5 on Tuesday, April 20, for a total of 60 for the week.

- Advertisement -

The accumulated deaths associated with covid-19 in Costa Rica is now 3,104, of which 1,936 are men and 1,168 women, ranging in age from 2 to 103 years; the average age is 70.6 years.

Worrisome to Health officials is the rise in hospitalizations. On Tuesday, there were 569 people in hospital, of which 269 required intensive care.

If you will recall, in February the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), began throttling back the number of hospital beds (and ICU units) due to low number of new cases and patients requiring hospitalization.

This meant that the Caja could return to carrying out elective surgeries and admitting patients with other pathologies as it had done prior to the pandemic.

Re-converting these beds and services to Covid-19 patients is not an easy task, as explained by the Director of Medical Services at the CCSS, Dr. Mario Ruiz.

On Monday, only seven ICU beds were free to receive the most critical of covid-19 patients.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articlePresident tells Tico “Whoever can, better to travel abroad to get vaccinated”
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

CDC recommends US citizens travel fully vaccinated to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) raised the...
Read more

Colombia exceeds 400 covid deaths daily for the first time; tightens measures

QCOLOMBIA - Colombia registered, for the first time, 420 deaths associated...
Read more

MOST READ

No One Claims Responsibility To Repair Bridge Over Ruta 27

Health

Today’s coronavirus news: ICUs overloaded, occupancy for critically ill with covid-19 reaches 85%

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The number of patients with covid-19 is advancing by leaps and bounds. This Monday, 571 people were hospitalized, 263 in an Intensive...
Health

CDC recommends US citizens travel fully vaccinated to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) raised the alert about Covid-19 in Costa Rica to the maximum category. This means that the...
Caribbean Coast

Storm forces evacuations, flooding and emergency calls and more than 120 incidents in Caribbean and Central Valley

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's only the middle of April but it felt like September/October between Wednesday and Thursday, as the rains continued for more than...
National

Downpours Continue In the Caribbean

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains have not let up in the Caribbean. Although in some areas a few rays of sun came out this...
Redaqted

Frontier resumes direct flights to Costa Rica from Miami and Orlando

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Low-cost airline Frontier Airlines announced, this Thursday, April 15, the resumption of direct flights to Costa Rica with two new routes to...
Photos of Costa Rica

San Jose as seen from Cartago

Rico -
The capital seen from the north of Cartago. Photo: Rafael Pacheco
Health

Today’s Coronavirus News: Costa Rica went from 3,000 weekly infections to 6,000 in 14 days

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the last two weeks, the country doubled the new cases of covid-19, from 3,000 weekly cases to 6,000. In the past week...
Limon

Ruta 32 closed again, third night in a row!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For the third consecutive night, the Ruta 32, which connects San José with Limón, was closed from 7 pm Friday and until...
Farandula

Alejandra Guzmán: “I am a devastated mother, I have never experienced something so ugly”

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Alejandra Guzmán assures that she is devastated with everything that has been said about the privacy of her family in recent...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.