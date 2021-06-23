Wednesday 23 June 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Today’s Covid News: Average daily deaths from Covid-19 begins to decline

by Rico
54

QCOSTARICA – The week of June 13 to 19 registered a decrease in the average number of deaths due to Covid-19, when 20 daily deaths were recorded, with a total of 144.

The number is a drop of an average of daily deaths from the week prior, June 6 to 12, when 171 deaths were registered.

The percentage of deaths is divided almost evenly between all age groups:

• 34% in those over 65 years of age

• 33% in the group between 50 and 64 years old

• 32% between 23 and 49 years

Likewise, the average number of new cases of covid-19 daily dropped to 1,524 per day. The previous week it was around 1,800, down from more than the 2,000 daily news cases in May.

Hospitalizations are also down, on Tuesday (June 22), the Ministry of Health reporting a total of 1,143 people are hospitalized (8 in private hospitals and 1,135 in the public system), with 450 of them in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). This has resulted in a pause by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) on the use of private hospitals for non-Covid-19 patients.

The pause came six days after the CCSS announced that it would start with these transfers.

The numbers

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported an accumulated 355,620 cases of covid-19 since the first in March 2020, of which

315,768 are Costa Ricans and 39,852 foreigners, ranging in age from 0 to 113 years: the average is 37.6 years.

There are now 282,042 (79%) people recovered, while 70,032 (20%) are active.

The total number of deaths is now 4,546 ranging in age from 1 to 103 years, the average 67.5 years.

Vaccinations

There are already 2,331,030 million people vaccinated against Covid-19 as of June 21, reported the CCSS, of which 1,535,967 have received their first dose and 795,063 their second.

The over 58 years of age (groups 1 & 2) continues to lead immunization with around 1.4 doses applied against the virus, registering 88% of them with the first vaccine.

“It is important that if a person 58 years and older has not received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19, they approach their health area of assignment to explain the situation and that their vaccination can be coordinated,” said Leandra Abarca of the Epidemiological Surveillance of the CCSS.

659,000 people between the ages of 12 and 57 with risk factors have been able to get vaccinated (first dose) against Covid-19, which allows four out of ten people in this group to already have initial protection.

“The previous week we registered the application of 180,000 doses; the availability of the vaccine has allowed us to maintain a sustained ascent in applications,” assured Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the CCSS.

That said, both specialists reminded the population not to trust themselves and not to lower their guard. “We have to take care of each other, more than ever. This is the moment,” emphasized Ruiz.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

