Thursday 24 June 2021
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 24: plates ending in 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
1053

Today, Thursday, June 24, plates ending in 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

On Saturday, June 26, and then until Sunday, July 11, we go back to the alternating odds and evens.

This can all be confusing.

The following is the official program on the restrictions.

 

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.

 

