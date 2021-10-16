Saturday 16 October 2021
type here...
Search

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 16: “Odd” ending plates CANNOT circulate

National
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Anti-vaccines invaded the Ministry of Health with ‘violence and insults’

QCOSTARICA - The anti-vaccination group that was received this...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 16: “Odd” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Saturday, October 16, vehicles with...
Read more

Legalization of medical cannabis one step away from being approved in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The initiative for the legalization of medicinal...
Read more

Electric cars would continue to be tax-exempt until 2034

QCOSTARICA - A bill being discussed by lawmakers would...
Read more

Ombudswoman contradicts President over vaccines

QCOSTARICA - The Defensora de los Habitantes (Ombudswoman), Catalina...
Read more

Fossil shows humans, dogs lived in Cental America 12,000 years ago

(AFP) A new study launched by Latin American scientists...
Read more

Cuban government bans upcoming opposition protests

Q24N - The Cuban government on Tuesday rejected a...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For today, Saturday, October 16, vehicles with ODD ending plates (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

 

From 10:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

- Advertisement -

Advance notice: On November 1, we enter the “responsible and gradual opening” phase of the sanitary measures, when:

  1. Daytime vehicular restrictions for November and December will apply only to the San Jose center, delimited by the Circunvalacion
  2. From November 1 to 14 daytime restrictions of San Jose will be based on license plates, starting November 15 no daytime weekend restrictions
  3. For December, there are no daytime weekend restrictions
  4. For December the nighttime vehicular restrictions will be from 11 pm to 5 am.

All the details will be posted here daily, as has been the custom during the pandemic, as they become available.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleLegalization of medical cannabis one step away from being approved in Costa Rica
Next articleAnti-vaccines invaded the Ministry of Health with ‘violence and insults’
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 15: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, October 15, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 14: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Thursday, October 14, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

¢462,200 fine for civil servants in Costa Rica who reject vaccine against covid-19

QCOSTARICA -Starting, Friday, October 15, employees of the public...
Health

ADVANCE: Soon, only vaccinated will be able to enter businesses and events in Costa Rica

Update: Read our full report on the changes announced...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.